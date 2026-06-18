Leaks, loans and student stress: Rahul Gandhi’s Kota outreach before NEET retest

Congress leader speaks with students, parents, raises issues of admission difficulties, and gives data comparing financial burden of families with country’s education budget.

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
5 min readKotaJun 18, 2026 05:30 AM IST
‘Exam structure, or rejection system for aspirants?’: Students join as Rahul kicks off campaign in KotaLoP Rahul Gandhi during the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' rally in Kota on Wednesday. (PTI)
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The BJP’s questions regarding the “timing” of Rahul Gandhi’s meeting in coaching hub Kota, ahead of the NEET re-test on June 21, notwithstanding, more than 4,000 people – most of them students – turned up for the interaction held by senior Congress leader Wednesday evening on issues plaguing the education sector.

Kota’s Dussehra Maidan was decked up like a concert-like venue, featuring DJs and rap performances, before Gandhi called some parents and students on the stage and spoke about suicides, the high cost of education and the difficulty in getting admissions. The backdrop had banners reading “Leak pe Leak, Sarkar Asleep”, while a big draw was singer Karma rapping about corruption and the exam system.

There was a determined effort to keep out older visitors, with security personnel telling those trying to get in that the event was intended primarily for students. Many in the audience wore coaching institute T-shirts. The Congress had set a target of 10,000 for the event.

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Shilpa Saini, a Class 11 student, said she had come as “paper leaks and corruption are putting the future of students at risk”.

Mahek Yadav, 18, who scored 680 marks out of 720 in the now-cancelled NEET exam and was expecting admission in a good medical college, said she had come despite the short time left before the re-test. “Most of my friends did not come for this reason… but I came here because this concerns students’ welfare,” she said.

Gandhi, who arrived around 8 pm, began his address by stressing that the gathering was not a political event. “This is not about the BJP, Congress or elections. This evening is about you and the challenges you are facing,” he said, a day after the BJP held protests and a press conference in Kota accusing the Congress leader of “politicising” the issue.

BJP and Cong face off ahead of Rahul visit, Kota wants to be left alone Kota is the hub for NEET preparations. (Express photo by Parul Kulshrestha)

Referring to his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi said young people he had met during it spoke about becoming IAS officers, doctors, engineers and lawyers, prompting him to question whether the education system was helping them achieve those aspirations. “India will succeed only if you succeed, and India has a duty to protect every single student,” he said.

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Gandhi went on to highlight the case of Akanksha, a NEET aspirant who died leaving a suicide note, which was displayed on screen. He had spoken to her paralysed father, Gandhi said.

Students Somya Meena and Zeeshan Alam joined Gandhi on the stage. As Zeeshan talked about the Rs 2 lakh loan his parents took to support his studies, several students agreed, referring to the financial burden of preparing for entrance examinations and the high cost of private medical education.

Gandhi shared figures to highlight this “burden”. Referring to NEET, he said around 22 lakh students appear for the examination annually and that families collectively spend nearly Rs 1.32 lakh crore on coaching, hostels, meals, books and examination fees. In comparison, he said, the Union government’s education budget was only about Rs 1.4 lakh crore, meaning that families spend almost as much on preparing for a single examination as the country spends on education in a year.

Read | After paper leak row, why Centre has blocked Telegram in India until NEET re-exam

Expanding the argument to other major entrance examinations, including state public services, UPSC and JEE, Gandhi said families spend around Rs 3.5 lakh crore on preparations alone. The amount, he said, was comparable to the combined budgets for the Education, Health, Labour, Science and Women and Child Development Ministries.

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“This money is coming from your pockets, often through loans, sacrifice and hardship,” Gandhi told the audience, to cheers.

Another presentation highlighted the low success rates in competitive examinations, stating that only one in 3,000 aspirants becomes an IAS officer, 30 in 3,000 secure admission to an IIT, and 180 in 3,000 become doctors. Describing the system as “stressful, unfair and brutal”, Gandhi said India’s examination structure had become “a rejection system” for a majority of aspirants.

Parents invited on the stage spoke about the sacrifices they had made to support their children’s education. Several said they were willing to take loans despite these financial difficulties to fulfil their children’s dreams.

Responding to them, Gandhi said, “You taking loans for your children to study is unfair because this is the responsibility of the country’s government.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

 

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