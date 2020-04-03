Ex-village head, sons held after assaulting personnel on lockdown duty: UP Police

The accused escaped after reinforcements arrived, and nine people have been named in the FIR, Circle Officer Sharma said.(Representational Image) The accused escaped after reinforcements arrived, and nine people have been named in the FIR, Circle Officer Sharma said.(Representational Image)

After a police sub-inspector and two constables were injured when they were allegedly cornered and beaten by a former pradhan and his family members in Morna village of Muzaffarnagar in UP, five people, including former village head Nahar Singh, have been arrested.

While Singh and his sons have been arrested, four others are absconding, the police said.

The alleged assault took place Wednesday evening when Morna chowki in-charge Lekhraj Singh and two constables were in the village to make announcements, asking people to stay home during the lockdown. Police found Singh and his family roaming around, and they allegedly refused to cooperate when the team asked them to return.

Ram Mohan Sharma, Circle Officer, Bhopa, said: “Prima facie it appears members of Nahar Singh’s family would often gather outside and violate lockdown orders. The police officials tried to reason with them that it is in their best interest but they did not pay heed. The argument escalated and soon 10-12 people gathered and began assaulting the policemen…”

The accused escaped after reinforcements arrived, and nine people have been named in the FIR, CO Sharma said.

The S-I sustained a head injury and was referred to Meerut Medical College; the constables had bruises. The S-I’s condition is stable, a senior officer said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd