Ex-union minister Captain Nishad dies; Nitish condoles his death

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Monday expressed his profound grief over the death of former Union minister Captain Jai Narayan Prasad Nishad in Delhi. Nishad breathed his last at a private hospital in Delhi Monday morning, family sources said. The CM announced that his cremation would be held with full state honours, an official release said.

Nishad was 88. He is survived by a son Ajay Nishad and four daughters. Ajay Nishad is a BJP Lok Sabha member from Muzaffarpur constituency. Nishad represented Muzaffarpur in Lok Sabha four times besides serving as union minister between 1996-98. He won Lok Sabha seat from Muzaffarpur both on RJD and JD(U) tickets.

In his condolence message, Kumar said that Captain Nishad’s death has caused an irreparable loss to the society and politics. Nishad was very popular in his area and had interest in social work, he added. Kumar talked to the former union minister’s son Ajay Nishad over phone and consoled the bereaved family members. He prayed to almighty to give strength and courage to the relatives and followers to bear the loss.

Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav also condoled the death of Captain Nishad. In his message, Tejashwi Yadav said that the death of Nishad has caused irreparable loss to both society and politics as he was a very sensitive social worker.