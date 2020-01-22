Follow Us:
Ex-Union minister Birender Singh resigns from Rajya Sabha

Birender Singh was a member of the Rajya Sabha from Haryana and his membership was due to end on August 1, 2022.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: January 22, 2020 4:56:05 am
Former Union minister and BJP leader Birender Singh has resigned from his Rajya Sabha membership, according to an official communique issued on Tuesday.

“Chaudhary Birender Singh has resigned his seat in the Rajya Sabha and his resignation has been accepted by the Chairman with effect from January 20, 2020,” the statement from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said.

Birender Singh was a member of the Rajya Sabha from Haryana and his membership was due to end on August 1, 2022. He became a member of the Upper House for the third time on August 2, 2016.

