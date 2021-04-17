Ex-Union minister Ashwani Kumar moves SC to stop ‘super-spreaders’

Expressing concern over the rising Covid-19 cases in the country, former Union law minister advocate Ashwani Kumar has urged the Supreme Court to issue suo-motu directions to the Centre and states to stop the export of vaccines and to ban political rallies, protest assemblies, religious events like the Kumbh Mela and other festive congregations involving more than 50 people till the situation is under control.

In a letter to the Chief Justice of India and other SC judges, the senior Congress leader also sought directions to the Centre to permit the import of vaccines after ensuring their efficacy, to make vaccines available to all age groups and to facilitate in-situ vaccination as far as possible — especially of the old and the infirm.