Ex-Shia Board chief booked for ‘raping’ former employee’s wife, case registered

Former Shia Waqf Board Chairman Wasim Rizvi has been booked for rape after a woman, whose husband used to work for him, lodged a complaint.

The case was registered at a police station in Lucknow on Thursday. Rizvi has been booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 392 (robbery).

Speaking to The Indian Express on Thursday evening, SHO of the police station concerned, Brijesh Kumar Yadav, said that the case was filed on an order from Lucknow Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate AK Srivastava. “She had moved court which, on Tuesday, ordered an FIR be filed,” the SHO said.

Since the victim’s husband worked for Rizvi, he used to stay in a quarter provided by him, along with his wife and children. The complainant alleged that Rizvi used to send her husband out of Lucknow for work. “About five months ago, my husband called me saying that he was going out of town for some work assigned by Rizvi. That evening, around 10 pm, Rizvi knocked on my door saying he wanted to discuss something important with me. As I opened the door, he forcefully entered the quarter and started misbehaving with me. As I resisted his advances, he pushed me to the bed and raped me. He also took indecent pictures of me and threatened to make them public if I raised an alarm. He also threatened to kill me and my children if I complained against him,” read the complaint lodged by the victim.

She alleged that after the incident, Rizvi used to send her husband away on work regularly and would rape her in his absence.

“He would say he has connections with senior officers and that she will not be able to do anything to him. I told my husband about this and he confronted Rizvi on June 11, after which he confined my husband and beat him up. He took away his driving licence, mobile phone and wallet. He also threatened to kill my entire family if I complained…” read her complaint.