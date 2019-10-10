Ex-Religare promoter Shivinder Singh arrested in fraud case

The Economic Offence Wing of the Delhi Police Thursday arrested former promoter of Religare Enterprises Shivinder Singh in connection with a fraud case.

The arrest came two months after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had carried out searches in his residence after revelations from the Mauritius Leaks on the offshore holdings of Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh were described as “corroborative evidence” for the investigating agency.

The Indian Express investigation, in collaboration with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), as part of the Mauritius Leaks and Paradise Papers, was published on July 23, 2019, and revealed that Religare Capital Markets Ltd (RCML), a wholly-owned subsidy of the Indian entity, Religare Enterprises Limited (REL), set up an investment holding subsidiary in Mauritius in 2008 called Religare Capital Markets International (Mauritius) Ltd.