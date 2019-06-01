Former President Pratibha Patil awarded Mexico’s highest civilian honour for foreigners

Former President of India Pratibha Patil has been conferred “Orden Mexicana del Aguila Azteca” (Order of the Aztec Eagle), the highest civilian award of Mexico given to foreigners, news agency IANS reported.

The award was accoladed by Mexico’s Ambassador to India, Melba Pria, at a special ceremony held in the MCCIA Bhavan, Pune, reported IANS.

Congratulations to Former President of India Smt Pratibhatai Patil for ‘Orden Mexicana del Águila Azteca’ (order of the Aztec Eagle), Mexico’s highest civilian honour !

This award was presented in Pune today. pic.twitter.com/OKMDLnuZDq — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 1, 2019

Patil, India’s first woman President (2007-2012), is second Indian President, after S. Radhakrishna to receive this honour.

Quoting an official spokesperson, news agency IANS reported that the recognition is given to foreigners for their contributions to strengthening the bilateral ties between Mexico and other countries and outstanding services to the Mexican nation or humanity.

The award, which was created in 1993 by the then President of Mexico, Abelardo L. Rodriguez, is given to prominent heads of state or government, ambassadors after they have served in Mexico. Other important personalities who have made a major contribution in various fields, service to Mexico or its people, also receive this award.

Other Indian recipients in various categories include Consul-General of Mexico in Mumbai Rajju Shroff, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, renowned artist Satish Gujral, industrialist Raghupati Singhania and others.