Ex-PM Manmohan Singh unexpected entrant on 10 year Challenge: Dr Ramakanta Panda

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who will complete ten years of a successful heart surgery on January 24, is an unexpected latest entrant on the trending social media rage the “10YearChallenge”.

Advertising

Noted cardiovascular thoracic surgeon Dr Ramakanta Panda said Tuesday that the then PM Singh was 76 years old when he was operated upon by a team of doctors led by him, for a redo cardiac bypass surgery on January 24, 2009.

Five bypass surgeries were performed on Singh, who had already undergone a bypass surgery in 1990 and a stenting procedure in 2004, stated Dr Panda, the vice chairman of the Mumbai-based Asian Heart Institute.

Recalling the day Singh was operated, Dr Panda, who had performed over 24000 heart surgeries, said Singh appeared extremely calm before the procedure began. “Singh told me that he has full faith in me as a surgeon,” Dr Panda said.

Dr Panda said the former PM was one of his most ideal patients.

“In the last 10 years, Singh has strictly pursued his health regimen and cardiac follow-ups. He is a very good patient,” he added.

On the 10-year challenge and how he feels about Singh completing a decade of having a healthy heart, Dr Panda said, “I feel happy and assured as his treating doctor”.

The 10-year challenge is the latest trend that is keeping the netizens busy. Many popular Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities have taken the challenge. As a part of the latest sensation, people have been posting a 10 years old photo of themselves with their latest picture.

Dr Panda feels that such challenges are good if they set a real precedent for a healthier lifestyle.

Advertising

“If social media is able to set a real precedent for a healthier lifestyle then we should have such challenges more often. Such contests also allow us to look back on the complicated procedures we have effectively completed without any relapse,” Dr Panda noted.