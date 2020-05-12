Ex- PM Manmohan Singh stable, tests ‘negative’ for COVID-19

Singh has been shifted out of the ICU and moved to a private ward. Singh has been shifted out of the ICU and moved to a private ward.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he complained of chest problems, is stable. He has been shifted out of the ICU and moved to a private ward of Cardio-Thoracic Sciences Centre (CTVS) unit of the institute

The 87-year-old senior Congress leader was admitted to the institute at 8.45 pm Sunday. “He was admitted for observation and investigation after he developed a febrile reaction to a new medication,” said a senior doctor from the institute.

According to the sources, his COVID-19 report has come negative.

Singh is being treated by Dr Nitish Naik, a professor of cardiology at the institute. “His condition is improving and a few tests have been conducted. The reports are awaited. We are trying to find out the possible causes of fever,” the doctor added.

In 2009, the veteran Congress leader was operated for a redo bypass cardiac surgery by cardiovascular thoracic surgeon and vice-chairman of the Asian Heart Institute, Dr Ramakant Panda.

