Ex-Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi is guest at e-Adda today

FROM HELMING PepsiCo at the peak of her career to highlighting several key causes such as gender diversity at the workplace, and better care facilities for senior citizens and children, Indra Nooyi continues to be an influential voice in the corporate world and beyond.

Nooyi, 66, helmed PepsiCo for 12 years before stepping down as its CEO in 2018, one of the few women — also the first woman of colour and an immigrant — to run a Fortune 500 company. She has been consistently ranked on the Forbes’ list of The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women.

In her recently released memoir, ‘My Life in Full: Work, Family, And Our Future’, she detailed the pressures of being a woman, mother and global corporate head —and how she drew on her own background to help her company improve its relationships with communities and the environment. She also focused on the importance that organisational support plays in the lives of working women.

Nooyi graduated from Madras Christian College and studied management at IIM-Calcutta before moving to Yale University in the US for a master’s degree.

