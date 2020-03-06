Ex-PDP leader Altaf Bukhari to launch new party JK ‘Apni’ Party on Sunday

Bukhari, who served as the Finance Minister in the state before the PDP-BJP coalition fell apart in June 2018, represents the Amira Kadal constituency in Srinagar and has also served as Education Minister in the Mufti cabinet. (Express file photo) Bukhari, who served as the Finance Minister in the state before the PDP-BJP coalition fell apart in June 2018, represents the Amira Kadal constituency in Srinagar and has also served as Education Minister in the Mufti cabinet. (Express file photo)

Months after the abrogation of provisions of Article 370, former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Altaf Bukhari Friday announced that he was floating a new party called the ‘Jammu and Kashmir Apni (own) Party’ (JKAP), PTI reported. The primary aim of the new party would be to “providing relief to people who have been facing uncertainty since August 5 last year”, he said.

Bukhari, who served as the Finance Minister in erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir before the fallout of the PDP-BJP coalition, was expelled in January last year after differences crept in between him and party supremo Mehbooba Mufti. The former state minister was expelled on grounds that he “inspired and led dissent in the Party at its most crucial stage”.

“Yes, I am in politics accidentally but my idea of politics is different— I believe that it is a place where you can serve people to the best of your abilities,” said businessman-turned-politician Bukhari.

Bukhari’s new party would be joined by politicians from various other parties, including the National Conference (NC), PDP, Congress and the BJP. Some of the prominent names on the list to join the party are Vijay Bakaya, Rafi Mir (NC), Usman Majid (former Congress MLA), Ghulam Hassan Mir (former Independent MLA), Javed Hussain Beg, Dilawar Mir, Noor Mohammed, Zaffar Manhas, Abdul Majid Paddar, Abdul Rahim Rather (PDP), Gagan Bhagat (BJP) and Manjeet Singh and Vikram Malhotra from the Congress, Bukhari was quoted as saying by PTI.

The former state education minister also called for the release of senior political leaders. “While the parties are focused on the release of their leaders, many of their workers are unable to get even two square meals a day. My effort will be to contribute in making their life better,” he had exclusively told PTI earlier.

Bukhari said with his new party he does not wish to show the people of Jammu and Kashmir a “mirage” but “achievable dreams”. “I say that I cannot turn the clock back and restore the special status of Jammu and Kashmir but I will work for the return of statehood and domicile in jobs and education sectors,” he added.

The party will be launched in Srinagar on Sunday, whereas the manifesto will come out later next week in Jammu, Bukhari said.

(with PTI inputs)