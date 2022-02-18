Ex-NIA SP who probed Hindutva terror cases arrested by agency

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested its former SP Arvind Digvijay Negi for allegedly sharing a confidential document with an overground worker of the Lashker-e-Taiba.

Having worked with the NIA since its inception, Negi recently went back to his cadre and home state Himachal Pradesh. Soon after, last year, NIA searched his residence in Shimla in connection with a case of terrorism it was probing in Jammu and Kashmir.

Negi, notably, was among the top investigators in the NIA entrusted with the most important of cases. He not only investigated several cases of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, inuding those against Hurriyat leaders, but was also key officer in the team that investigated the Hindutva terror cases. It was in a case — the 2007 Ajmer Dargah blast case — investigated by him that the NIA achieved its first and only conviction in the gamut of Hindutva terror cases.

NIA on Friday said it had arrested Negi in connection with a case of terrorism it had registered on November 6 last year pertaining to “widespread network of OGWs (Over Ground Workers) of LeT (Lashkar e Taiba), a proscribed Terrorist Organization, for providing support in planning and execution of terrorist activities in India.”

Earlier NIA had arrested six people in the case.

“During investigation the role of A. D. Negi, IPS, SP posted at Shimla (since repatriated from NIA) was verified and his houses were searched. It was also found that official secret documents of NIA were leaked by A. D. Negi to another accused person who is an OGW of LeT in the case,” a statement from NIA said.