Ex-MP Atiq Ahmed, his son booked in abduction case

THE Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged an FIR against gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, his son and several others for allegedly abducting a businessman from Lucknow and assaulting him inside Deoria jail on December 26 last year.

A Lucknow-based real-estate businessman, Mohit Jaiswal, had also alleged that Atiq had forced him to sign over property worth Rs 48 crore to two of their associates and took his SUV, said police. Atiq Ahmed was then lodged at Deoria jail in connection with another case.

The CBI registered the case on the directives of the Supreme Court. Apart from Atiq Ahmed, the other accused are Atiq’s son Umar, their four associates and 10-12 unidentified persons. Accused have been booked under several IPC sections including 386 (Extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 329 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt to extort property, or to constrain to an illegal act), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (Forgery of valuable security, will, etc.) and 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), said a CBI officer.

On the basis of a complaint filed by Mohit Jaiswal, an FIR was lodged against Atiq Ahmed and others at Krishna Nagar police station of Lucknow in January this year. The Lucknow police investigated and filed chargesheet against eight persons.

In April, the SC ordered a CBI probe into the assault of Mohit Jaiswal and also directed transfer of Atiq Ahmed to a jail in Gujarat. In May an FIR was registered against five staffers of Deoria jail.