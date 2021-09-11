Ex-minister ‘strangled’, father-in-law of son booked

A 75-year-old BJP leader and former minister Atmaram Tomar was allegedly strangled by two men at his home in Baghpat district’s Baraut town Thursday evening. An FIR has been registered against the father-in-law of Atmaram’s elder son Satya Pratap, a doctor in Meerut.

In the FIR, Satya Pratap alleged that a money dispute between his father and father-in-law could be the motive behind the murder.

The BJP leader had been living alone in the house since his wife’s demise, said police. His younger son lives in the US.

CCTV footage in the area showed two men entering the house on Bijraul road and exiting it an hour later, said police.

As per the FIR, Satya Pratap could not talk to his father Thursday night and the next morning. Later, a family friend was sent to the house, and he found Atmaram’s room locked from outside.

“We broke open the door and found the body on the bed. It seems that he was strangled to death with a towel. No other thing was found missing from the room,” said Baghpat SP Neeraj Jadaun.

Atmaram served as the vice chairman (a minister of state rank) of the Ganna Sansthan in 1997 and was the principal of the JV Inter College in Baraut.