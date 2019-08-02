Ex-Maldives Vice-President reaches Tamil Nadu port, MEA says not allowed entry

FORMER MALDIVES Vice-President Ahmed Adeeb Abdul Ghafoor (37) was detained off the coast of Thoothukudi on Thursday, after he reached the southern port on board a tug vessel. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said he was denied entry as he did not possess “valid travel documents”.

Police sources said he was being questioned by Central government agencies including the Coast Guard, Customs and intelligence agencies. Official sources said they were unable to ascertain if his intention was to seek asylum in India.

The ship, Virgo 9, was initially denied clearance to berth at the Thoothukudi old port. Official sources said the ship with nine crew members — an Indian and eight Indonesians — had left for Indonesia on July 11. After unloading its cargo, it started the return journey on July 27.

“We are yet to ascertain whether he boarded the vessel from the coast or mid-sea, from some other boat or vessel. It was the Indian crew member who informed the ship agent in Thoothukudi about the Maldivian who had joined them on the return journey,” said a police officer.

In New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar, said: “There are designated entry points through which foreigners are allowed entry into India. The entry is facilitated on the basis of appropriate valid travel documents. In the instant case, since he was not entering India through a designated entry point and did not possess the valid document, he has not been permitted entry into India”.

In 2016, Adeeb, one of the richest and influential politicians of Maldives who was the Vice-President from July 22 to November 5, 2015, was sentenced to 15 years in jail for allegedly plotting to assassinate the then President Abdulla Yameen. He was also convicted of corruption and terrorism and faced a total sentence of 33 years. This year, a court ordered a fresh trial on the same charges after cancelling his convictions, citing undue political interference.

Adeeb is a key witness in a money laundering case against Yameen, who lost the presidential election to Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in September. A senior Maldivian official said Adeeb was supposed to appear before investigators on Wednesday or Thursday. About two months ago, Adeeb had visited Pune for medical reasons.

“He had promised that he would appear before them, but did not turn up. He was among the political prisoners who were released by the Supreme Court last year. When the court decided to re-investigate some of those cases, there were cases linked to Adeeb too, and he was not supposed to leave Maldives. These cases, related to terror, money laundering and corruption, are currently being probed by multiple agencies, including police, office of the prosecutor general, as well as two independent presidential commissions,” said the official from Male.

“The current regime used him against President Yameen in the last elections and now they want to use him to jail Yameen. Adeeb was possibly trying to escape, fearing that he would face trouble later even if he gave statements against Yameen now,” said an official linked to the previous Yameen dispensation. “The ruling regime was dealing carefully with the cases against Adeeb as his influence in the judiciary and military, both inside and outside Maldives, make him a potential threat to the government in the next elections,” he said.

“Adeeb’s escape from Maldives will delay Yameen’s arrest… Adeeb was to be summoned to court for a statement against Yameen,” said the official.