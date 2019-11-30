Ex-Maharashtra minister Tukaram Dighole dies

Former Maharashtra minister Tukaram Dighole died here following a brief illness early on Saturday, family sources said. He was 77.

Advertising

Dighole breathed his last at a private hospital in the wee hours, they said.

He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Dighole represented Sinnar Assembly constituency in Nashik between 1985 and 1999.

He was Minister of State for Power and Rural Development in the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance government in the state from 1995-1999. He was a Shiv Sena MLA at that time.

He was former director of Nashik District Central Co-operative (NDCC) Bank and former chairman of Nashik Co-operative Sugar Factory here.