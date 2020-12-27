Ex-litigant unhappy with Ayodhya mosque design

The blueprint of the proposed mosque in Ayodhya has come under criticism from former litigant in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Iqbal Ansari. According to Ansari, not a single point in the proposed mosque represented Islamic culture or etiquette of a religious structure.

The blueprint of the proposed mosque, which will be built on the five-acre land allotted by the state government, was unveiled on December 19.

“The Supreme Court has given 5 acres of land for the mosque and the structure should resemble the mosques built in India. The map they have showcased has no structure. A mosque or a temple has an etiquette, and if there is a temple without a shivala, it won’t be considered a temple. Everything should be as per religious traditions. They need to understand that it is a place to offer namaz and not enjoying a picnic,” Ansari told The Sunday Express.

Ansari also questioned the authenticity of the Trust and said: “Five litigants fought the case for 70 years in all the courts and no suggestion was taken from us.”

Trust secretary Athar Husain said replicating a structure was not architecture, and their concept is to promote the idea of a syncretic culture. “Under that plan we have decided to build a hospital to provide better medical facilities to the people of Ayodhya,” he said.