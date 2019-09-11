Ex-legislator from Imran Khan’s party seeks asylum in India

Alleging that he was “falsely implicated” in a murder case of his party colleague and that life was “nothing short of hell for minorities in Pakistan”, Baldev Kumar (43), a former legislator from Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, has sought asylum in India for himself and his family.

Advertising

Kumar, a former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from the minority-reserved Barikot seat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, is currently in Khanna in Punjab’s Ludhiana district where his in-laws reside.

While his wife Bhawna and two children had reached Khanna four months back, Kumar came on August 12.

Appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give him asylum in India, Kumar told The Indian Express, “Those who say that Imran Khan is building a Naya Pakistan should visit and see what is the condition of Hindus, Sikhs and Christians there. In fact, even Muslims are not safe in Pakistan. Imran Khan is on the way to make Pakistan a terrorist state… I want my family to live a safe and happy life so I have decided to live in India. There is no question of returning to Pakistan now. I will be soon make a written appeal to PM Modi to let me and my family live here.”

Advertising

Khanna SSP Gursharandeep Singh said that Baldev Kumar is a Pakistan citizen visiting India on documents valid till November. “We haven’t given him any security,” said the SSP.

Ex-MPA Baldev Kumar was arrested in the murder case of his colleague MPA Dr Soran Singh who was shot dead near his residence in district Buner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on April 22, 2016. However, in April 2018, an anti-terrorism court in Buner acquitted Kumar of murder charges giving him ‘benefit of doubt’.

Supporting the Kartarpur Corridor, Kumar said, “I support the Kartarpur Corridor opening, but Sikhs in India should know that Imran Khan is not doing it out of any love for Sikhs. Hindus and Sikhs are being killed in Pakistan.”