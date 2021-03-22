scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 21, 2021
Sunday reads

Ex-Karnataka Minister receives letter threatening to kill her

PTI | Bengaluru |
March 22, 2021 12:33:23 am
Former Karnataka minister and litterateur B T Lalitha Naik on Sunday claimed to have received a letter threatening to kill her and three others including BJP national general secretary C T Ravi.

During a ceremony to felicitate Congress leader H M Revanna, Naik said she received a letter on Saturday in which it was stated that she would be murdered along with Ravi, actor Shivaraj Kumar and a journalist.

“I received a letter in which it is written that I will be murdered on May 1. Besides me a journalist, Shivaraj Kumar and C T Ravi will be murdered.

I treated it as a hoax because the person targeting Ravi will spare me, or if I was the target then Ravi should not be named,” Naik said in the public meeting.

Taking a serious note of it, state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government would get the matter investigated thoroughly and get to the bottom of the case to arrest the accused.

