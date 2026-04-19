Ex-journalist, BJP veteran Balbir Punj dies at 76

His Parliamentary interventions were rich in facts and theory. Shri Balbir Punj Ji worked tirelessly to strengthen the BJP, especially among students, professionals, scholars and intellectuals. (X/@blsanthosh)

Author, journalist, BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP, Balbir Punj, passed away on Saturday at the age of 76.

A former journalist with The Indian Express Group, Punj was also a social commentator and author of ‘Tryst with Ayodhya: Decolonisation of India’ and ‘Narrative ka Mayajaal’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on ‘X’ said, “Shri Balbir Punj Ji was a prolific writer, thinker and public intellectual. He made a rich contribution to the world of media. His writings were widely read, reflecting his strong passion towards national regeneration. His Parliamentary interventions were rich in facts and theory. Shri Balbir Punj Ji worked tirelessly to strengthen the BJP, especially among students, professionals, scholars and intellectuals. He was in-charge of various states, including Gujarat. Fondly remember our interactions from those times. Pained by his passing. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”