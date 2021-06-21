Ex-IPS officer who probed Punjab desecration cases may join AAP

Former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who was part of the now disbanded Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the cases of police firing after the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in 2015, is expected to be inducted into the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by the national convenor of the party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Amritsar on Monday.

Kejriwal is arriving in Amritsar on a day-long visit and is expected to induct several people into the AAP, including Kunwar Vijay Pratap.

“Punjab wants change. The only hope is the Aam Aadmi Party. See you tomorrow at Amritsar,” tweeted Kejriwal on Sunday about his Amritsar visit.

An IPS officer of the 1998 batch, Kunwar Vijay Pratap had quit the service in April this year after the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed the SIT that he was part of with scathing comments on his role.

The High Court had commented in its judgment that the investigation carried out by Kunwar Vijay Pratap had “malice, irrationality and absurdity”. It had also observed that the officer had investigated in a “perfunctory manner”.

The AAP leadership remained tightlipped about the likely induction.