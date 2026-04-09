Ex-IAS Subodh Agarwal arrested after multi-city hunt in Rs 20,000 crore Jal Jeevan Mission ‘scam’

A 1988-batch IAS officer, Subodh Agarwal retired on December 31, 2025 — days after the state government sanctioned his prosecution in the case. (File image)

Rajasthan’s Anti-Corruption Bureau Thursday arrested absconding former IAS officer Subodh Agarwal from New Delhi in connection with the alleged Jal Jeevan Mission scam.

Earlier, a Jaipur court had issued an arrest warrant against the officer who had been evading arrest since long.

ACB officials said two private firms had submitted fake completion certificates along with a letter of award issued by Indian Railway Construction International Limited (IRCON) along with their bid documents for allegedly getting contracts under Jal Jeevan Mission in connivance with the senior officials of the Public Health Engineering Department, Rajasthan.

When the Additional Chief Engineer of PHED sought to verify these certificates, IRCON Bengaluru office had allegedly declared them forged. It was alleged that corruption worth crores of rupees was done by getting tenders of about Rs 960 crore through these fake completion certificates.