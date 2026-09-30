Ex-IAS officer found with throat slit at Bhopal home; police look for missing caretaker

Ex-IAS officer Rakesh Agrawal's body was found inside his bedroom at his residence behind Panghat Colony in Suraj Nagar. (Photo enhanced by AI/Gemini)

Retired IAS officer Rakesh Agrawal was found with his throat slit at his residence in Suraj Nagar under Ratibad police station limits early Wednesday morning, with police saying they were investigating the disappearance of a caretaker who had been hired through an agency only days before the murder.

Agrawal’s body was found inside his bedroom at his residence behind Panghat Colony in Suraj Nagar. According to ACP Ankita Khatarkar, the suspected time of the murder was between 2 am and 3 am. A forensic team examined the house and collected evidence as police began reconstructing what happened during the intervening hours.

Agrawal’s wife woke up at around 4 am and found the door of her room latched from the outside, police said. She allegedly called another caretaker, Amar, who helped open the door and found Agrawal lying dead inside with his throat allegedly slit.