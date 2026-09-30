Ex-IAS officer found with throat slit at Bhopal home; police look for missing caretaker

Agrawal's body was found inside his bedroom at his residence behind Panghat Colony in Suraj Nagar. According to ACP Ankita Khatarkar, the suspected time of the murder was between 2 am and 3 am.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
2 min readBhopalUpdated: Sep 30, 2026 01:12 PM IST
Rakesh agarwalEx-IAS officer Rakesh Agrawal's body was found inside his bedroom at his residence behind Panghat Colony in Suraj Nagar. (Photo enhanced by AI/Gemini)
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Retired IAS officer Rakesh Agrawal was found with his throat slit at his residence in Suraj Nagar under Ratibad police station limits early Wednesday morning, with police saying they were investigating the disappearance of a caretaker who had been hired through an agency only days before the murder.

Agrawal’s body was found inside his bedroom at his residence behind Panghat Colony in Suraj Nagar. According to ACP Ankita Khatarkar, the suspected time of the murder was between 2 am and 3 am. A forensic team examined the house and collected evidence as police began reconstructing what happened during the intervening hours.

Agrawal’s wife woke up at around 4 am and found the door of her room latched from the outside, police said. She allegedly called another caretaker, Amar, who helped open the door and found Agrawal lying dead inside with his throat allegedly slit.

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Police say they are now looking closely at Varun Kumar, a caretaker who had been hired through an agency three days earlier as a 24-hour caretaker-cum-male nurse. Kumar, who is reportedly from Punjab, has been missing since the incident. Police suspect he may have fled from the house and have begun efforts to trace him.

Most of his belongings, save for a pair of clothes, were also found missing from the house, officials say.

“The caretaker had been hired through an agency three days ago as a 24-hour caretaker-cum-male nurse. He is currently untraceable and we are trying to establish his movements,” ACP Khatarkar told The Indian Express.

Police, however, have not yet conclusively established Kumar’s role in the murder. Investigators are examining the physical evidence from the house, CCTV footage from the surrounding area and other leads to determine who was inside the premises at the time of the killing and how the person or persons involved left the house.

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The police have also not been able to establish a motive for the murder. “So far, no valuables were missing from the house. Only after the suspect is arrested can we establish what transpired,” the officer said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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