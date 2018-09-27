Ex-Gujarat finance minister Manoharsinh Jadeja dead, PM Modi pays condolences

Veteran politician Manoharsinh Jadeja who had served as finance minister in the erstwhile Congress government in Gujarat died at his residence here Thursday. He was 83.

Manoharsinh, popularly known as ‘Dada’, was the descendant of the royal family of Rajkot.

“He breathed his last at his residence ‘Ranjit Vilas Palace’,” his son Mandhatasinh said.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Saddened by the demise of former Gujarat Minister Shri Manoharsinh Jadeja Ji. Respected across party lines, he made a mark as a dedicated legislator and good administrator. My thoughts are with his family and well wishers in this sad hour.”

Born on November 18, 1935, Manoharsinh completed his primary and higher schooling from Rajkot-based Raj Kumar college (RKC).

He made his debut in first class cricket for Saurashtra against Gujarat in 1955-56 in the Ranji Trophy match against Gujarat. He was captain of Saurashtra Ranji Trophy cricket team.

“Dada entered into politics in 1962 when he contested assembly elections as an independent and then joined the Congress,” Mandhatasinh said.

Manoharsinh had served as MLA five times.

“Manoharsinh held a number of positions in the state government, and had also served as health minister” Mandhatasinh said.

Manoharsinh lost against BJP’s Umesh Rajyaguru and Ramesh Rupapara in 1995 and 1999, and has since been not active in politics.

Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) and the Congress also paid rich tributes.

“Everyone at SCA is deeply saddened by the sad demise of SCA’s yesteryear cricketer Shri Manoharsinhji”, SCA media manager Himanshu Shah said in a release.

Congress’ Rajkot city unit president Mahesh Rajput remembered Manoharsinh as a “giant leader of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee”.

