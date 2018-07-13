Ex-FSL official deposes in Tulsiram Prajapati encounter case

Tulsiram Prajapati (File) Tulsiram Prajapati (File)

IN THE Tulsiram Prajapati alleged fake encounter case, a former official from the Forensic Science Laboratory deposed before the court Thursday. The witness had been called by the investigating officer at Palanpur on December 28, 2006, after the alleged encounter of Prajapati, for an inspection of the crime spot. The witness told the court that he had seen two hit marks on a Jeep, plastic pieces and a country-made weapon at the spot.

The witness told the court that he had not collected the articles or seized and sealed them to be sent to the FSL and that he had only inspected the site and guided the investigators on what articles to collect.

According to the accused policemen, Prajapati had escaped from custody while en route to Udaipur Central Jail from Ahmedabad and he was subsequently shot in an encounter in Palanpur when he was trying to escape.

The witness told the court that after the crime spot, he and two other FSL officials went to the civil hospital at Palanpur where a dead body was kept, but since the post-mortem was already done by then, they did not inspect it.

