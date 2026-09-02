Ex-envoy to Bangladesh Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty is guest at Explained.Live today

BILATERAL TIES between India and Bangladesh are going through a turbulent phase. Two years after the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina-led Bangladesh government, her presence and statements from Indian soil have once again created tension between the two countries. The incumbent government in Bangladesh led by Tarique Rahman’s bilateral visit has been in the works, but that has been marred by the current tension.
This has led to a host of questions on everyone’s mind. How much does Sheikh Hasina’s shadow impact ties? How does PM Tarique Rahman look at the current situation? How can India and Bangladesh reset and repair ties? Should India be worried about the security situation in Bangladesh? Can Delhi and Dhaka work on economic and development projects? How do China and Pakistan view and influence the current situation in Bangladesh?
To answer these questions and explain the situation, former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty will be the guest at the Express Explained.Live session on “Can India and Bangladesh find common ground again” at 6 pm on Wednesday. He will be in conversation with Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express.
A former member of the Indian Foreign Service (1977 batch), Chakravarty honed his expertise on Bangladesh over two stints — as Deputy High Commissioner (1999-2002) and later as High Commissioner (2007-2009). In February 2024, he published a book on the India-Bangladesh relations, titled ‘Transformation: Emergence of Bangladesh and Evolution of India-Bangladesh ties’.
Express Explained.Live is a unique series of explanatory conversations that The Indian Express hosts from time to time. Previous guests included former ambassador to China Gautam Bambawale, former Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran, former ambassador to US Arun K Singh, former ambassador to Egypt and Australia Navdeep Suri, former ambassador to Russia D B Venkatesh Varma and former Foreign Secretary and ambassador to China Vijay Gokhale.