Ex-envoy to Bangladesh Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty is guest at Explained.Live today

BILATERAL TIES between India and Bangladesh are going through a turbulent phase. Two years after the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina-led Bangladesh government, her presence and statements from Indian soil have once again created tension between the two countries. The incumbent government in Bangladesh led by Tarique Rahman’s bilateral visit has been in the works, but that has been marred by the current tension.

This has led to a host of questions on everyone’s mind. How much does Sheikh Hasina’s shadow impact ties? How does PM Tarique Rahman look at the current situation? How can India and Bangladesh reset and repair ties? Should India be worried about the security situation in Bangladesh? Can Delhi and Dhaka work on economic and development projects? How do China and Pakistan view and influence the current situation in Bangladesh?