Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Ex-envoy in Moscow D B Venkatesh Varma is expert at Explained event

Energy and food prices have risen, and economies everywhere have been impacted. Much of Europe is facing a cost-of-living crisis of a magnitude that has not been seen in decades.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24 disrupted the post-World War II global order. In the months that followed, the shock waves from the war travelled to virtually every corner of the world.

There is growing industrial unrest, and the spectre of a long, cold winter haunts the continent, should President Vladimir Putin cut off gas supplies.

Where does the conflict stand right now, where is it headed, and how far is it from its end? Where does India stand in the current situation? What impact does it have for India’s ties with Europe and the US? How does China look at the war, and how does it affect the Indo-Pacific, where India has deep interests?

These questions and more will come up for discussion on Friday at the Explained.Live event on “Seven Months of War: Where the Russia-Ukraine conflict stands, and what it means for India,”  with D B Venkatesh Varma, former Indian Ambassador to Russia.

With three separate postings in Moscow spanning three decades, Ambassador Varma has a rich and varied experience in India’s strategic ties with Russia. As Indian ambassador in Moscow from 2018 to 2021, he was closely involved with developing India’s relations with Russia including Prime Minister Modi’s Act Far East Initiative.

He will be in conversation with Shubhajit Roy, Associate Editor at The Indian Express.

