Ex-diplomat and author Phunchok Stobdan dies

Phunchok Stobdan, former Ambassador of India to Kyrgyzstan, passed away on Sunday. He was 67.

He served as a Joint Director in the National Security Council Secretariat, and was Senior Fellow at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses. He was also the founding president of the Ladakh International Centre, Leh.

Stobdan was a senior fellow for Eurasian Security at Delhi Policy Group, a think tank. His last policy brief at the group — ‘A Strategic Dead End for India’s Eurasian Connectivity’ — was published in March, in which he wrote about the Chabahar project, and the war in Iran.

In a note, Delhi Policy Group wrote that Stoban was a distinguished diplomat-scholar, and a prominent member of India’s strategic community.