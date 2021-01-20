Ex-cop held in Madhya Pradesh for ‘attacking’ RSS workers

According to police, Sharma, a resident of Kalindi Gold under Banganga police station, on Sunday, not only opposed the Ram Temple donation drive, but also barged into the RSS office and abused the workers.

INDORE POLICE have arrested a retired additional superintendent of police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and attacking RSS workers who were collecting funds for construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Shrikant Sharma, a retired deputy commandant of the Special Armed Force, similar to the rank of additional SP, was arrested on Monday following two complaints against him in two days.

According to police, Sharma, a resident of Kalindi Gold under Banganga police station, on Sunday, not only opposed the Ram Temple donation drive, but also barged into the RSS office and abused the workers.

RSS worker Jitendra Patidar, who lives near Sharma’s house, alleged that Sharma first attacked him on Saturday night. “… on Saturday, Sharma not only attacked us without any reason, but also abused our deity Lord Ram,” said Patidar.

Patidar oversees the donation drive in 16 mohallas and all workers under him assemble at his house. It was during once such gathering that Sharma barged in, he said.

After Patidar’s complaint, the latter again on Sunday got into an argument with RSS workers.