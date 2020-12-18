Ex-COO of ratings firm BARC held in TRP rigging case

“Many were called for questioning and we came to know that people working in BARC are also involved. As we investigated further, Ramgarhia's role was identified,” said an officer.

The Special Investigation Team of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Thursday arrested the former chief operating officer of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) for his alleged involvement in the Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation scam.

Romil Ramgarhia was produced before the Mumbai metropolitan magistrate court and remanded in police custody till December 19. This is the 14th arrest in the case.

Officers said that Republic TV distribution head Ghanshyam Singh, during his interrogation, had spoken about the dual Logical Channel Number (LCN) system. LCN is an identification number assigned to a TV channel, and the allegations against Republic TV are that it allegedly used dual LCN, which allowed it to show up in the genre of ‘kids channels’, apart from the ‘news channels’ category, thus showing up at two places.

A police team went to Ramgarhia’s residence in Wadala on Thursday morning. He was brought in for questioning and arrested at 1.05 pm. The police said that he held the post of the COO in BARC from July 2014 to July 2020.

“Ramgarhia was aware of the trend of news viewership and channel performance. As he analysed the revenues of TV channels, he had knowledge of their incomes,” said an officer

