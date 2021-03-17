Ex-Congress MLA Mangal Gavit is BJP’s Dang district panchyat president in Gujarat

BJP has come into power in all the three taluka panchayats in Dang — Subir, Vaghai and Ahwa, by winning 41 out of the 48 seats.

Former Congress MLA Mangal Gavit was elected the president of Dang district panchayat, which the BJP had won in the recent local body polls. The party had retained power in Dang district panchayat by winning 17 seats out of 18 seats.

The Subir taluka panchayat was ruled by Congress during the last term, while Vaghai and Ahwa were with BJP. On March 16, Dang BJP president Dashrat Pawar declared names of presidents and vice-presidents of all the taluka panchayats and the district panchayat.

While Gavit, a tribal leader who won from Koshimda seat, was made the district panchayat president, Nirmalaben Gamit was chosen as the vice-president.

Gavit was elected as Congress MLA twice from Dangs district. However, he resigned from the post last year before the Rajya Sabha polls. He later joined BJP.

Vijay Patel of the BJP had won from the seat vacated by Gavit in the last year’s Assembly by-elections.

Talking to The Indian Express, Gavit said, “I started my political career in 1988 by becoming sarpanch from Chichond gram panchayat from Congress and later I became the taluka panchayat president and also member of the justice committee in Dang district panchayat and finally Congress MLA. Now I have won elections to Dang district panchayat. I am happy that BJP has made me the district panchayat president. Now it would be easy for me to work for the development of Dang, as both state and central governments are ruled by BJP.”