Ex-Cong MLA Subhash Dhote, brother held in molestation case

FORMER RAJURA Congress MLA Subhash Dhote and his brother Arun, the chairman of Rajura Nagar Panchayat, have been arrested in a case of molestation.

The brothers were arrested on Monday after a second-year student of an institute headed by the Dhotes filed a complaint with the police alleging that after she was molested by the principal of the institute, the brothers refused to entertain her complaint and instead threatened her.

The alleged incident took place on October 17, 2018, said Inspector B M Gaigole of Rajura police. “We have booked the Dhote brothers along with the principal, a driver, security guard and the warden of the hostel, also run by the Dhotes,” Gaigole said.

The hostel warden and the security guard are already under arrest in a case of minor tribal girls allegedly being raped in the hostel of a school run by the education society headed by Subhash Dhote. The principal and the driver are absconding, said the police.

The Dhote brothers have been remanded in police custody for three days by a local court.