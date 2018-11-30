Coal scam case: Ex-coal secretary HC Gupta, five others held guilty by Delhi court

A Delhi court Friday held former coal secretary H C Gupta and five others guilty of corruption and criminal conspiracy in a case relating to the allocation of coal blocks in West Bengal, PTI reported. The court has fixed December 3 for hearing of arguments on the quantum of punishment.

Advertising

In May last year, Gupta was sentenced to two years in jail in connection with another coal scam case in Madhya Pradesh.

The former coal secretary, along with private firm Vikash Metals and Power Limited, one serving and one retired public servant — ex-joint secretary in Ministry of Coal (MoC) KS Kropha and the then director (CA-I) in MoC, KC Samria — were convicted by Special CBI Judge Bharat Parashar for irregularities in allotment of the coal blocks.

The firm’s managing director Vikash Patni and its authorised signatory Anand Mallick were also held guilty in the case.

Advertising

The case relates to the irregularities in the allocation of Moira and Madhujore (North and South) coal blocks in Bengal. On September 2012, an FIR was registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

All the five accused were taken into custody thereafter. The convicts may attract a maximum term of seven years in jail.