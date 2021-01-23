Ex-CJI Gogoi gets ‘Z+’ VIP security cover

The Centre has accorded Z plus security to former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

Nominated to Rajya Sabha by the government months after his retirement in November 2019, Gogoi will be protected by around a dozen CRPF commandos at all times. A similar contingent will guard his residence.

Sources said the decision to accord him security cover under the highest category after the Prime Minister’s was taken after a threat assessment by intelligence agencies. Gogoi headed the five-judge bench that delivered the Ayodhya verdict in 2019.

Sources said Gogoi already had Z-plus security by local police in Assam and during visits to Delhi. “The security had been provided in anticipation of threat to him following the Ayodhya verdict. Security had been provided to other four judges as well, albeit low in category,” a Home Ministry official said.

Sources said the difference this time is that Gogoi will be covered by a specialised VIP force under the Centre’s control.