Ex-CECs say SC decision will boost poll panel’s image

THE APPOINTMENT of the three members of the Election Commission on the advice of a committee, as ordered by the Supreme Court on Thursday, would boost the public’s perception of the independence of the EC, two former Chief Election Commissioners (CEC) said.

Reacting to the development, S Y Quraishi, who was CEC from July 2010 to June 2012 and election commissioner before that from June 2006 onwards, said a long-pending demand has been met with the Supreme Court’s order. “We had been demanding it for 20 years. It is better late than never. Hopefully, the government will take it to Parliament as advised by the court,” he said.

O P Rawat, who was an election commissioner from 2015 to 2018 and then CEC from January 2018 till December 2018, said the Supreme Court’s decision was the “best course” the court could take.

“The government will get two options — to go with the collegium, as the Supreme Court has said, or enact a law. Either way, there will be pressure on the government to act. Supreme Court order will add value in terms of impartiality and the image of the EC,” Rawat said.

He said that when it came to the functioning of the EC, it had mostly been praised by all quarters for “conducting free and fair elections”.

The Supreme Court’s decision would become applicable in February 2024 when the first vacancy from the existing three-member EC arises, with the end of Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey’s term.