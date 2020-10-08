Ex-CBI chief Ashwani Kumar found dead in Shimla home

Former Nagaland Governor and Director of CBI Ashwani Kumar was found hanging in his home in Shimla on Wednesday evening, police said.

Kumar’s body was found by his son and daughter-in-law around 7.10 pm, Himachal Pradesh DGP Sanjay Kundu said.

A suicide note has been found, and the family does not suspect any foul play, the DGP said.

“We found a lucid suicide note from the spot in which Kumar wrote that he is ending his life due to disease and disability,” Kundu told reporters. What disease Kumar was referring to, remains a matter of investigation, the DGP said.

Kumar, 70, usually meditated in the attic in the evening. On Wednesday, his son and daughter-in-law found the door leading to the attic locked on the inside. They broke open two doors to enter the attic, and found Kumar hanging from the ceiling, the DGP said.

They cut the rope and brought him down, and informed police, who arrived at the scene and rushed him to hospital, Kundu said. Kumar was declared dead at the hospital.

Kumar’s wife told police that he had visited Mall Road and Kalibari temple in the afternoon, Kundu said.

According to the DGP, the suicide note read, “I am ending my life. Everyone be happy. My soul is embarking on a new journey.”

Police moved the body to Indira Gandhi Medical College for a post mortem examination, and initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 CrPC (suicide). The autopsy will be carried out on Thursday morning.

Kumar was born in Nahan in Sirmaur district, and joined the IPS in 1973. In 1985, when he was superintendent of police of Shimla district, Kumar was inducted into the newly created Special Protection Group (SPG), where he worked till 1990.

Kumar was appointed DGP of Himachal Pradesh in August 2006. In July 2008, he became the first police officer from the state to become Director of CBI. He was the head of the agency when it investigated the Aarushi-Hemraj murders.

Kumar retired in 2010, and subsequently served as Governor of Nagaland between March 2013 and July 2014. For some of this period he held additional charge as Governor of Manipur.

