Ex-BSP leader who joined Congress a few days ago killed in MP

Congress leader Devendra Chourasia, who had switched over from the BSP a few days ago, was killed and his son critically injured Friday in an attack by a group of people near here in Madhya Pradesh, police said. Seven persons, including the husband of the sitting BSP MLA from Patharia seat in Damoh district, Ram Bai, were booked in the case, a senior police official said.

Chourasia and his son Somesh were attacked in Hata town in the district by the group whose members were armed with iron rods and wooden sticks, he said. The incident led to tension in Hata where shops were shut as soon as the news of his death spread, the official said.

Chourasia and his son were injured in the attack and rushed to Jabalpur in serious condition, but the 54-year-old politician died before reaching hospital, said Damoh district Superintendent of Police Raghvendra Singh Belvanshi. His son Somesh Chourasia was seriously injured, the SP said.

As tension gripped the town, senior police officials and district collector Neeraj Kumar Singh reached the spot and tried to pacify agitating people. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC against seven persons, including Govind Singh (the husband of MLA Ram Bai), his relatives and associates, said Belvanshi.

They were booked on charges like murder, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, among others, the SP said. The accused persons will be arrested soon, he said, adding heavy police force was deployed in the town to main law and order.

Chourasia, along with a large number of supporters, had joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Kamal Nath on March 12, a party leader said.