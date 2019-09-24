Ex-BSF man Tej Bahadur Yadav considers taking on Khattar in Haryana’s Karnal

Former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav Monday expressed his keenness to contest against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal Assembly constituency in the forthcoming state polls.

Advertising

Yadav was dismissed from his post in 2017 after he made a video about the quality of food served to security forces. During the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, his nomination papers from Varanasi seat were rejected, preventing a contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Yadav said that he would take a final call after discussing his desire with his party, the SP.

“I am keen to contest against Khattar but it’s not final yet. It’s not an attempt to come into limelight, but I would like to contest against the Chief Minister to highlight plight of the jawans, farmers and employees under the BJP regime,” he said.

Tej Bahadur hails from a village Rata Kalan of Mahendra-garh district in Haryana, but his family currently lives in Rewari.