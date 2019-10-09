Ex-BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav arrested for protesting against Jhansi ‘encounter’

Former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav Wednesday was arrested in Jhansi where he had gone to protest against the alleged encounter of Pushpendra Yadav.

Pushpendra Yadav, 25, was killed in an alleged encounter by UP Police on Sunday, hours after he allegedly fired a shot at the SHO who had seized his truck around a week ago. The family alleged that the inspector, a station house officer (SHO), killed Pushpendra when he was asked to return Rs 1 lakh in exchange for the release of the man’s truck seized last week for overloading.

SP’s Rajya Sabha MP Chandrapal Singh Yadav called the encounter fake and demanded registration of murder charges and a CBI inquiry.

According to ASP Jhansi, Rahul Mitra, 39 persons including Tej Bahadur Yadav were arrested under section 151 of CrPC.

Tej Bahadur Yadav, who was dismissed from the BSF in 2017 after he uploaded a video on social media complaining about the poor quality of food served to the soldiers at the border in Jammu and Kashmir, had recently joined the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) of Dushyant Chautala in Haryana. He had also expressed his desire to contest polls against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the upcoming state polls.

Yadav was earlier a part of the Samajwadi Party. He had also filed his nomination papers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a SP candidate from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat this year, but the Election Commission had rejected his nomination, saying he had not furnished all the details sought.

Polling for the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 21.