Ex-BSF constable Tej Bahadur considers taking on Khattar in Karnal

Former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav Monday expressed his keenness to contest against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal Assembly constituency in the forthcoming state polls. Yadav was dismissed from his post in 2017 after he made a video about the quality of food served to security forces. During the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, his nomination papers from Varanasi seat were rejected preventing a contest against PM Narendra Modi.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Yadav said that he would take a final call after discussing his desire with the leaders of his party, the Samajwadi Party (SP). Yadav, 43, said that he had filed his nomination against the Prime Minister as SP candidate but the Election Commission had rejected his nomination.

“I am keen to contest against Khattar but it’s not final yet. It’s not an attempt to come into limelight, but I would like to contest against the Chief Minister to highlight plight of the jawans, farmers and employees under the BJP regime,” claimed the dismissed BSF constable.

In 2017, Yadav had uploaded videos on social media complaining that poor quality food was being served to the soldiers serving at the border in Jammu and Kashmir. Later, he was dismissed from the BSF. “I have challenged my dismissal before the Punjab and Haryana High Court where the next hearing of the case is scheduled for September 25. I will discuss the issue of contesting election with my lawyer too. Then, I will take a final call on September 26 on contesting the polls,” he said. Justifying his dismissal, the Centre in 2018 had told the High Court that a video he posted on the quality of food being served to security personnel “could have led to mutiny among the armed forces”.

Tej Bahadur hails from a village Rata Kalan of Mahendragarh district in south Haryana, but his family currently lives in Rewari. He is youngest among five siblings, and owns about 2.5 acres of land in his native village. “These days, I engage myself in farming to earn my livelihood,” said Yadav. His wife, Sharmila Yadav, a matriculate, works as a labourer at a factory at Bawal (Rewari). Speaking to The Indian Express from Bawal, his wife said, “I am at my workplace today while my husband is at home. He has not discussed his plan of contesting election with me.”

In April this year, she had expressed gratitude to Samajwadi Party for giving a ticket to her husband. “My husband doesn’t have anything except his courage which he has shown. I am always with him,” she had then told The Indian Express.

In January this year, the Yadav family had lost their only son Rohit, who was pursuing graduation from a Rewari college. He was found dead at their residence in Rewari’s Shanti Vihar and licenced revolver of his father was found with him. A police official had earlier told The Indian Express Monday that the boy had died when the revolver he was holding accidently fired.