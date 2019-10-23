Ex-BJP MLA Surendra Nath warns of massacre over ‘love jihad’, booked

Former BJP MLA Surendra Nath Singh on Tuesday warned of a “qatl-e-aam” (massacre) over “love jihad”. He has been booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between two groups on ground of religion) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Last week, Singh had filed a missing person’s complaint claiming that his daughter, who is in her thirties, had disappeared. On Saturday, his daughter, in a video clip, accused Singh and other relatives of torturing her for refusing to marry a man of their choice.

Singh had alleged that his daughter had become a victim of “love jihad” and blamed Congress MLA Arif Masood for encouraging it. Singh had also claimed that his daughter was mentally challenged, but she had denied this.

Police traced his daughter to a village in Maharashtra and brought her to Bhopal on Tuesday. She was taken to a government counselling centre, and Singh was called there. She later agreed to return home with him.

But, speaking to local reporters, Singh said: “Agar love jihad hoga to qatl-e-aam hoga (If there is love jihad, there will be a massacre)… If someone thinks that by spreading terror one can form organisations like al Qaeda or ISIS, we can also form such organisations.”

City Superintendent of Police, Habibganj, Bhupendra Singh said a case has been registered against Singh for making the inflammatory statements. He said police would collect recordings of his statements before proceeding further.