Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee in hospital, critical

Former Bengal chief minister and veteran Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, 76, has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after he complained of breathlessness on Wednesday afternoon. The two-time former chief minister has been suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, a respiratory ailment, for some time now.

“He is suffering from advanced COPD. His Covid-19 test is negative. He is on ventilation and I will say he is critical,” said Rupali Basu, CEO of the multispecialty hospital in South Kolkata, where Bhattarcharjee is admitted.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid a visit to the hospital where she met doctors and enquired about his health. “He is a former CM and we respect him a lot. I wish him an early recovery. Doctors are taking caring of him,” she said.

Earlier today, Banerjee took to Twitter to express concern about the veteran CPI(M) leader’s health. “Concerned to hear that former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has been hospitalised with breathing problems. Praying for his speedy recovery and wishing him well,” she wrote.

A statement issued by the hospital on Bhattacharjee stated: “Currently, he is on non-invasive ventilation (BIPAP) maintaining an oxygen saturation of 95%. Pulse and blood pressure are stable .He is on IV Antibiotics and other supportive medications. He remains critical but responding to current treatment.”

