Ex-BEL chairman among 12 booked by CBI for corruption in IAF project

The CBI lodged an FIR on Friday against 12 persons, including the former chairman and managing director of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a public sector undertaking under the Defence Ministry, for allegedly abusing their official position and awarding contracts of over crores in the projects of Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) of the Indian Air Force. They all have been booked on the charges of prevention of corruption act, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

Based on a complaint by Amit Kumar Wanger, inspector, posted with the anti-corruption branch of the CBI, the agency has filed an FIR under relevant sections of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act. “A complainant was received from Amit Wanger on December 7, alleging the offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating and abuse of official position against BEL officers, vendors and unknown persons in awarding various contracts in the project of IACCS of the Indian Air Force,” the FIR states.

In the details of accused, Wanger has mentioned the name of Sunil Kumar Sharma, the then GM and then CMD, NCS (network centring system), BEL, Ghaziabad; R K Handa, then GM (NCS), BEL; S S Chaudhary, then senior DGM (Marketing-NCS); Gurjit Singh, then senior DGM (CS); B P Pahuja, then AGM (infra-NCS) and presently working as GM (ES); and Manish Goyal, then manager (infra) and currently working as DGM (infra-NCS).