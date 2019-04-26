Ex-Army chief Dalbir Singh appointed Indian envoy to Seychelles

At a time when India is developing the Assumption Island in Seychelles as a naval base to expand its strategic footprint in the Indian Ocean, the government has decided to appoint former Army chief Dalbir Singh as India’s next High Commissioner to the archipelago nation.

“He is expected to take up the assignment shortly,” the Ministry of External Affairs said while making the announcement.

Gen (retired) Singh was the Army chief from July 31, 2014, to December 31, 2016 — a period that included the post-Uri surgical strikes in September 2016. He was also part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) in Sri Lanka in 1987.

Developing infrastructure on Assumption Island in Seychelles is a key piece in India’s proactive maritime strategy as it counters China’s moves in the Indian Ocean region. Developing its infrastructure is being regarded a “strategic asset” in India’s arsenal.

India and Seychelles have an established relationship in defence and maritime security, through which India helps to patrol the waters of Seychelles and gives equipment to the island nation’s defence forces. In recent years, India has agreed to help Seychelles map its hydrology reserves, launched a coastal surveillance radar project, and boosted security cooperation with the nation.

Singh’s appointment as the High Commissioner to Seychelles comes amid deepening military ties between India and Seychelles.