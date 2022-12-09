scorecardresearch
Ex-Andaman top bureaucrat Jitendra Narain, accused in rape case, hospitalised

Police sources said, the doctors at GB Pant examined him thoroughly and decided to admit him for few more health check-ups. Narain was in Jail custody at Prathrapur District correctional center in connection with rape of a 21-year-old woman.

Jitendra Narain, former Andaman and Nicobar chief secretary, is facing allegations of gangrape and sexual abuse. (Photo: Twitter/@jitendra_narain)
Former chief secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Jitendra Narain, accused of involvement in an alleged gang-rape case, was admitted at GB Pant Hospital in Port Blair after he complained of chest discomfort and fever on Thursday night.

Police sources said, the doctors at GB Pant examined him thoroughly and decided to admit him for few more health check-ups. Narain was in Jail custody at Prathrapur District correctional center in connection with rape of a 21-year-old woman.

On Thursday, Narain’s bail petition was heard before the Division Bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Siddhartha Roy Chowdhury in connection with the rape case.

After hearing Narain’s and victim’s Lawyers, the Calcutta High Court placed the matter before the Circuit Bench at Port Blair for next hearing within a week by December 15.

Earlier, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the police was constituted to probe into allegations that a 21-year-old woman in Andaman and Nicobar Islands was lured to the chief secretary’s residence on promises of a government job and then raped by top officials.

So far three persons have been arrested including Narain, Sandeep Singh alias Rinku and suspended labour commissioner Rishishwarlal Rishi in connection with the case.

Singh, who had been absconding, was apprehended from Haryana on November 13, while Rishi and Narain was arrested on November 22 and November 10 respectively.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 05:43:13 pm
