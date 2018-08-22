Ex-Akali minister Tota Singh gets clean chit

Tota Singh Tota Singh

In an embarrassment for PPCC president Sunil Kumar Jakhar, who had accused SAD’s Tota Singh of being involved in white fly scam and ruining cotton farmers by supplying spurious pesticide three years ago, an inquiry by Punjab government has given former agriculture minister a clean chit, while indicating the then director (agriculture) Dr Mangal Singh and joint director Balwinder Singh Sohal.

The Financial Commissioner (Development), Vishwajeet Khanna, has accepted the report of inquiry into alleged Rs 33 crore scam and has issued a show-cause notice to Dr Mangal Singh and Sohal. The inquiry report was submitted to FCD by Principal Secretary Jaspal Singh about two months ago.

Jaspal Singh has also indicted the two officials for “for procuring pesticide with a brand name Oberon without calling tenders”.

Tota Singh and deputy director Parminder Singh have been exonerated. The report found that while a litre of pesticide was available for Rs 3,000 in the market, it was purchased for over Rs 3,500. All three officials were charge sheeted when the alleged scam came to light in September 2015.

Sources said after receiving a reply from Dr Mangal Singh and Sohal, the file would be put up to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who also holds the agriculture portfolio, to decide on action against them. Mangal Singh was dismissed from service after the scam came to light and later booked by the police. He had then gone to the media stating Tota Singh and an official in CMO were in the know-how of the purchase.

When reached for comment on Wednesday, Dr Mangal Singh said he would not speak on the issue as the matter was in the court.

The issue came into focus when Oberon failed to kill white fly, a notorious pest of cotton. After complaints from farmers, Jakhar raised the issue in the Assembly in September 2015, likening it to Bhopal gas tragedy since several farmers had committed suicide after the failure of cotton crop. He had asked Tota Singh to accept the responsibility and resign. A cotton farmer himself, Jakhar had claimed he had observed that the fly would rather swim in the pesticide rather than getting eliminated.

The pesticide was supplied to state farmers on subsidy through the cooperative department.

