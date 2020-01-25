Ex-AIADMK MP K C Palanisamy arrested for misusing party symbol

K C Palanisamy was arrested in the early hours of Saturday at his residence here for allegedly misusing the party symbol, police said. (File) K C Palanisamy was arrested in the early hours of Saturday at his residence here for allegedly misusing the party symbol, police said. (File)

Former AIADMK MP K C Palanisamy was arrested in the early hours of Saturday at his residence here for allegedly misusing the party symbol, police said.

Palanisamy was arrested from his house in R S Puram following a complaint that he was operating a website in the name of the AIADMK and misusing the party symbol of Two Leaves, they said.

The former MP was expelled from the AIADMK in 2018 after he urged the party to back a no-confidence motion against the Modi government at the Centre if it did not take a favourable stand on the Cauvery issue.

Police said they are further investigation the case.

