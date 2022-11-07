‘EWS quota does not violate basic structure’: SC upholds 103rd Constitutional amendment

The Supreme Court Monday, while hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the 103rd amendment to the Constitution, said that reservation on economic basis does not violate the essential features of the Constitution of India.

The amendment had introduced a 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in admissions to educational institutions and government jobs.

Justice Pardiwala: Reservation not end, but means to secure social & economic justice…It must not be allowed to become vested interest…Reservation should not continue for indefinite period of time so as to become vested interested. Upholds 103rd amendment @IndianExpress — Ananthakrishnan G (@axidentaljourno) November 7, 2022

A five- judge bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice UU Lalit, pronounced the judgment. Reading out the order, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari said: “EWS reservation does not violate the equality code or violate essential feature of constitution and breach of 50 percent does not violate basic structure as the ceiling limit is here only for 16(4) and (5).”

He added: “Reservation on economic basis does not violate the basic structure or Constitution of India.”

The Supreme Court further stated that the reservation instrument of affirmative action by state is to ensure all march to goal of egalitarian society. “It is also for inclusion of any class or section disadvantaged. So EWS quota does not doesn’t violate essential features of Constitution or damage basic structure.”