10% quota for EWS: SC reserves verdict on whether to refer to Constitution bench

The Supreme Court Wednesday reserved its order on whether petitions challenging Centre’s decision to grant 10 per cent quota for Economically Backward Sections (EWS) should be referred to the Constitution Bench.

The Bench comprising of Justice Bobde, Justices R Subhash Reddy and BR Gavai was hearing a batch of pleas challenging the validity of the Act on the ground that economic criteria cannot be the sole basis for granting reservation.

In a response to Justice Bobde, Attorney General KK Venugopal told that the Constitution (103 amendments) Act, 2019 granting 10 per cent reservation to EWS is intended to uplift around 200 million people who are still below the poverty line. He also referred to previous Supreme Court judgments that upheld reservation exceeding 50 per cent and reservation-based only on economic criteria.

The apex court had earlier refused to stay the Centre’s decision to grant 10 per cent quota in jobs and admissions to poor candidates in the general category. However, the court had agreed to examine the validity of the law and issued a notice to the Centre on the pleas.

One of the petitioners has sought quashing of the Constitution (103 Amendment) Act, 2019, saying economic criterion cannot be the sole basis for reservation. The petitioner has said the bill violates the basic feature of the Constitution as reservation on economic grounds cannot be limited to the general category and the overall 50 per cent ceiling limit cannot be breached.

The Centre has come out with the constitutional amendment bill giving quota benefits to the poor among general category candidates.